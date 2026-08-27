LTM opens global delivery and AI competency centre in Kolkata
Business
LTM just opened a Global Delivery and AI Competency Centre in Kolkata, picking the city for its strong tech talent and growing digital scene.
The launch brought together West Bengal's Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari and LTM's top leaders, all excited about what this means for local innovation.
LTM center to strengthen operations
This center is set to spark fresh ideas and create jobs, with Adhikari saying, "West Bengal is emerging as a preferred destination for technology and AI-driven investments."
The state is already planning space for future expansion, including a huge new data facility.
LTM says the center will strengthen its global delivery operations and support its AI-focused initiatives while helping young people build skills that matter globally.