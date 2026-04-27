LTTS to hire 500 in 6 months amid AI demand
Business
L&T Technology Services (LTTS) is gearing up to hire 500 more people over the next six months, following its recent March recruitment.
CEO Amit Chadha says this push is all about meeting the rising demand for AI-powered engineering and making sure LTTS has the right skills for what's coming next.
LTTS adopts Eiffel Tower model
LTTS isn't just hiring: they're also changing how their teams are built.
Instead of the usual pyramid setup, they're moving to an "Eiffel Tower" model that puts more focus on experienced professionals in the middle.
The idea is to bring in people who can handle complex projects across different fields as AI becomes a bigger part of their work.
This approach helps LTTS stay flexible and ready for whatever's ahead.