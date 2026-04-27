LTTS to hire 500 in 6 months amid AI demand

LTTS adopts Eiffel Tower model

LTTS isn't just hiring: they're also changing how their teams are built.

Instead of the usual pyramid setup, they're moving to an "Eiffel Tower" model that puts more focus on experienced professionals in the middle.

The idea is to bring in people who can handle complex projects across different fields as AI becomes a bigger part of their work.

This approach helps LTTS stay flexible and ready for whatever's ahead.