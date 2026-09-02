Lumino Industries IPO subscribed 118.12x as it debuts September 3

Retail investors were active too, with their share subscribed 38.50 times.

Shares are being credited by September 2, and the price band was set at ₹78-82 per share.

The gray market premium suggests a possible listing price of ₹119, about 45.12% higher than ₹82, though it's cooled off lately.

The IPO comprises a fresh issue of up to ₹500 crore and an offer-for-sale of up to ₹200 crore.