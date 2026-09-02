Lumino Industries IPO subscribed 118.12x as it debuts September 3
Business
Lumino Industries is making its stock market debut on September 3, after its IPO got a massive response: subscribed 118.12 times over!
Big investors like NIIs and QIBs really jumped in, showing huge demand during the August 27-31 subscription window.
Retail investors subscribed 38.50x
Retail investors were active too, with their share subscribed 38.50 times.
Shares are being credited by September 2, and the price band was set at ₹78-82 per share.
The gray market premium suggests a possible listing price of ₹119, about 45.12% higher than ₹82, though it's cooled off lately.
The IPO comprises a fresh issue of up to ₹500 crore and an offer-for-sale of up to ₹200 crore.