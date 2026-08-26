Lumino Industries secures nearly ₹207cr from anchors before IPO opening

Lumino Industries just bagged nearly ₹207 crore from big-name anchor investors ahead of its IPO, which opens August 27 and runs till August 31.

The company hopes to raise a total of ₹700 crore, with shares priced between ₹78 and ₹82 each.

Some familiar names backing the deal include Citigroup Global Markets Mauritius Private Limited, SBI General Insurance Company Limited, Bajaj Life Insurance Limited, and HDFC Large and Mid Cap Fund.