Lupin gets FDA nod for hyperkalemia drug and reports profits
Business
Lupin just got US Food and Drug Administration approval for its sodium zirconium cyclosilicate oral suspension, a treatment for high potassium levels (hyperkalemia) in adults.
The drug is available in two strengths and matches AstraZeneca's Lokelma, which pulls in about $568 million a year in the US. so this is a big win for Lupin.
Net profit 1,415 cr up 16.1%
Lupin's net profit jumped 16.1% to ₹1,415 crore this quarter, with revenue from operations up 33.3%.
The company also saw major gains in other developed and emerging markets and invested ₹607.7 crore into research and development to keep the momentum going.