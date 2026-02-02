Lupin launches generic version of cancer drug Dasatinib in US

Dasatinib's role in treating leukemia and market potential

Dasatinib is a key treatment for certain types of leukemia, including chronic myeloid leukemia (CML) and acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL), especially when other therapies haven't worked.

It's approved for adults and kids over one year old.

With the US market for Dasatinib worth $930 million last year, Lupin's launch adds another product to the market.