Lupin launches generic version of cancer drug Dasatinib in US
Lupin has rolled out its generic version of Dasatinib Tablets in the US, after getting FDA approval.
Made in partnership with Pharmascience Inc., this generic matches Bristol-Myers Squibb's Sprycel(r) and comes in six strengths, giving doctors flexibility for different patients.
Dasatinib's role in treating leukemia and market potential
Dasatinib is a key treatment for certain types of leukemia, including chronic myeloid leukemia (CML) and acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL), especially when other therapies haven't worked.
It's approved for adults and kids over one year old.
With the US market for Dasatinib worth $930 million last year, Lupin's launch adds another product to the market.