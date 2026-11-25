Lupin just got US Food and Drug Administration approval for its Dalbavancin Injection, approved for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections (ABSSSI) in adult and pediatric patients caused by designated susceptible strains of Gram-positive microorganisms.

The drug is ready-to-dilute and works against designated susceptible strains of Gram-positive microorganisms.

This approval came through the 505(b)(2) regulatory pathway.