Lupin receives US FDA approval for dalbavancin to treat ABSSSI
Lupin just got US Food and Drug Administration approval for its Dalbavancin Injection, approved for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections (ABSSSI) in adult and pediatric patients caused by designated susceptible strains of Gram-positive microorganisms.
The drug is ready-to-dilute and works against designated susceptible strains of Gram-positive microorganisms.
This approval came through the 505(b)(2) regulatory pathway.
Single-dose IV vial with safety risks
Dalbavancin comes as a single-dose vial that's given by IV over 30 minutes, pretty straightforward, but not for anyone allergic to it, since reactions can be serious.
Common side effects are nausea, headache, diarrhea in adults, and fever in children.
There's also a risk of liver enzyme changes or C. difficile infection.
Lupin shares up 0.89% on BSE
News of the approval nudged Lupin's shares up 0.89%, closing at ₹1,996.70 on the BSE, a nice win for the company.