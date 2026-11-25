Lupin secures FDA approval for Janumet-equivalent type 2 diabetes tablets
Lupin just got US Food and Drug Administration approval to launch its own version of Janumet, a popular diabetes drug.
Its tablets (in 50 mg/500 mg and 50 mg/1,000 mg) work the same way as Merck's original and are meant to help adults with type 2 diabetes manage blood sugar, alongside healthy habits.
Lupin enters Janumet $439.2 million, ferric-citrate $58.1 million
Janumet pulled in about $439.2 million in US sales over the past year, so Lupin is stepping into a big market.
On top of that, Lupin also snagged approval for its generic ferric citrate tablets (used for kidney disease), targeting another $58.1 million market.