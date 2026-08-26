Lupin wins US ruling against Vertex Pharmaceuticals over Kalydeco patents
Business
Lupin just scored a win in the US courts against Vertex Pharmaceuticals.
The judge said Lupin's generic version of Kalydeco (a cystic fibrosis treatment) doesn't violate Vertex's patents.
This could clear the way for a cheaper option for patients in the future.
Judge: 'about 80%' excludes ivacaftor 74%
The whole case was about how much of the active ingredient, ivacaftor, is in Vertex's patents said "80%" or "about 80%," but Lupin's version uses 74%.
The judge wasn't convinced that "about" covered that much difference, saying Vertex was trying to claim more than it actually patented.
So, no patent infringement here.