Lupin's VISUfarma to commercialize once-a-day YUVEZZI for presbyopia across Europe

This deal could bring in up to €75 million for Visus Therapeutics, including a €20 million strategic investment in Visus or its parent company through a Simple Agreement for Future Equity (SAFE) instrument and milestone payments tied to approvals and sales goals.

Plus, Lupin gets royalties from sales under a license that will remain valid on a country-by-country basis until the 20th anniversary of the first commercial sale of YUVEZZI in the respective country, subject to earlier termination under the agreement, and may be renewed for successive five-year periods.

CEO Vinita Gupta said, "We are delighted to partner with Tenpoint Therapeutics to bring a novel ophthalmic therapy that advances our Specialty Care strategy," and the article adds that the partnership builds on Lupin's strategic acquisition of VISUfarma, strengthens its vision-care franchise, and expands its presence across key European markets.