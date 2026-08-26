Luxembourg iPC proposes ₹83,480cr Bengaluru-Tumakuru hydrogen and data platform
Big news for Karnataka: Luxembourg's Innovation Platform Capital (iPC) has proposed a massive ₹83,480 crore investment for an integrated Bengaluru-Tumakuru green hydrogen and hyperscale data center platform.
The project has been proposed in three phases across Bengaluru and Tumakuru, aiming to boost clean energy and digital infrastructure.
Phase 1 allocated ₹17,114cr
The plan includes building data centers with a total IT load of 2,250 MW and producing 1,000 MW of green hydrogen.
Phase one alone gets ₹17,114 crore for two big data campuses (200 MW each) plus a 500 MW green hydrogen complex.
The project needs about 1,000 acres, most of it for the tech hubs and power plant, with water recycling built in.
M.B. Patil meets iPC delegation
The state government is on board with making this happen. The company has sought 1,000 acres of land for the project.
Large and Medium Industries Minister M.B. Patil met the delegation and discussed the proposed project.