M K Sons opens IPO October 28 seeking 275.4cr
Business
M K Sons Fine Jewels is launching its IPO on October 28, hoping to raise ₹275.4 crore with shares priced between ₹153 and ₹162. This values the company at up to ₹912 crore.
The offer closes on October 30, and allotment results drop by November 2, so if you're thinking of applying, you'll know your fate pretty soon.
M K Sons to expand showrooms
The company plans to use most of the funds for opening a new showroom in Maharashtra and expanding an existing showroom in Gujarat, plus a chunk for paying off debt.
M K Sons already runs five stores in Mumbai and Ahmedabad and saw its revenue hit ₹538.7 crore in FY2026, a solid jump from before.
Fun fact: shares were trading at nearly 5% premium in the gray market just before launch, hinting at some early buzz among investors.