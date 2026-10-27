M K Sons opens IPO October 28 seeking 275.4cr

The company plans to use most of the funds for opening a new showroom in Maharashtra and expanding an existing showroom in Gujarat, plus a chunk for paying off debt.

M K Sons already runs five stores in Mumbai and Ahmedabad and saw its revenue hit ₹538.7 crore in FY2026, a solid jump from before.

Fun fact: shares were trading at nearly 5% premium in the gray market just before launch, hinting at some early buzz among investors.