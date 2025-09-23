Bezos's ex-wife MacKenzie Scott donates $70M to historically Black colleges

Billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott, ex-wife of Jeff Bezos , has made a massive donation of $70 million to the United Negro College Fund (UNCF). The contribution comes as part of UNCF's larger campaign to raise $1 billion, aimed at strengthening all 37 of its historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs). This is one of Scott's largest single donations ever and one of the first publicly announced in 2025.

Strategic allocation Donation aims to address funding disparity The donation from Scott will be directed into UNCF's pooled endowment, which seeks to create a $370 million fund, $10 million for each member HBCU. The fund will be invested with an annual payout of about 4%. This money will then be distributed among the HBCUs to help stabilize their budgets. The move is part of a broader effort to address the funding disparity between HBCUs and other colleges and universities.

Philanthropy focus Scott's commitment to HBCUs Since signing the Giving Pledge in 2019, promising to donate over half her wealth, Scott has been a strong supporter of HBCUs. She had previously donated $10 million to UNCF in 2020. Although she hasn't specifically commented on HBCU donations, Scott had said in 2020 that her funding decisions are "driven by a deep belief in the value different backgrounds bring to problem-solving on any issue."

Unconventional strategy Impact of Scott's donations Scott's donations are much bigger than most foundations give at one time and come with no restrictions on their use. Phil Buchanan, President of The Center for Effective Philanthropy, which studied Scott's giving over three years, said the funds have financially strengthened the nonprofits that received them. He also said there was little evidence of fears that large gifts would cause recipients to increase staffing too much or hurt their fundraising efforts.