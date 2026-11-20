Macquarie upgrades Max Healthcare and Apollo Hospitals to outperform
Max Healthcare and Apollo Hospitals stocks just had a big day: both jumped after Macquarie upgraded them to "outperform."
Max rose nearly 5% to ₹1,090, while Apollo climbed 4% to a new 52-week high of ₹9,097.
The boost comes from Macquarie's upbeat view on their earnings potential and more attractive valuations.
Macquarie raises targets to ₹1,450, ₹10,500
Macquarie says earnings for both companies have stabilized and earlier worries about profits from new bed expansions are already baked into the stock prices.
They're also seeing solid progress in expanding hospital capacity.
With that in mind, Macquarie bumped up its price targets: ₹1,450 for Max and ₹10,500 for Apollo.
Interestingly, they see Max as having a better risk-reward profile right now, meaning it could be the more promising pick if you're thinking long-term in health care stocks.