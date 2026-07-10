Madhu Gurumurthy leaves Google for Meta to build AI products

Gurumurthy sees Meta build complex AI

Gurumurthy thinks Meta can take AI beyond just software and into bigger, more complex systems, a challenge he's eager to tackle.

At Google, he played a key part in launching Gemini 3 (which helped the company keep pace with OpenAI and Anthropic), built a playbook for developing AI models, and drove enterprise adoption.

When leaving Google in May 2026, he called it "the hardest and most rewarding work of my career" and praised his team's innovation.