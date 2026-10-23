Madhya Pradesh paves way for ₹15,800cr semiconductor investment at Indore
Madhya Pradesh has paved the way for ₹15,800 crore investment in its semiconductor industry, announced at the 2026 Semiconductor Summit in Indore.
With land already set aside for projects worth ₹10,000 crore and more proposals in the pipeline, the move is expected to create over 10,000 jobs and has become a hub for the semiconductor industry in India.
Japan Taiwan interest, training and coordination
The summit drew attention from Japan and Taiwan, showing global interest in MP's growth.
Director of the Science and Technology Division of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Center in India Dr Lung-Jieh Yang suggested training local youth in chip technology.
Meanwhile, Ashok Chandak, President of the India Electronics and Semiconductor Association, highlighted how better coordination between the electronics and semiconductor policies of the central and state governments is necessary to promote the industry in India.