Madison Huang's prep call confrontation preceded Jay Puri stepping down
Right before the India AI Summit in early 2026, Madison Huang, daughter of Jensen Huang, called out senior executive Jay Puri during a prep call, upset over what she saw as poor planning after her dad suddenly pulled out of the event.
Madison didn't hold back, raising her voice at Puri and other leaders about the lack of preparation.
Nicholas Parker named replacement
Puri stayed calm and addressed Madison's concerns directly.
Within six months, after a private meeting with Jensen Huang, he stepped down from NVIDIA, having already shifted to an advisory role.
Nicholas Parker was named as his replacement to lead Worldwide Field Operations.