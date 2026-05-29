Maersk starts weekly FI2 linking China and India June 4

FI2 cuts transit to 24-25 days

FI2 uses six ships and trims travel time by almost a week compared to older routes: think 24 to 25 days instead of 30 days.

The route connects big ports like Shanghai, Ningbo, Nansha, Nhava Sheva, Pipavav (in Gujarat), and Port Qasim.

Pipavav is especially handy since it links directly to India's freight rail network for quick delivery to cities like Delhi or Noida (great news for anyone moving high-value or time-sensitive goods).