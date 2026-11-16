Mahanadi Coalfields IPO opens November 19, 2026 priced up to ₹136
Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL) is opening its IPO on November 19, 2026, with shares priced up to ₹136 each.
The offer closes on November 23, 2026 and aims to raise about ₹9,001 crore by selling over 660 million shares owned by Coal India.
If you're interested, you'll need to buy at least 110 shares per lot.
The stock will be listed on both NSE and BSE.
Mahanadi Coalfields 218.31MT output IPO allocation
MCL accounted for 21% of India's coal production in Fiscal 2026, producing 218.31 million tons.
For the six months ended September 30, 2026, they reported revenue of ₹160,930.40 million and profit after tax of ₹48,806.60 million (about ₹161,000 million and ₹49,000 million, respectively).
For the IPO, one-half of the shares are set aside for big institutional investors, while retail investors get access to 35%.
SBI Capital Markets and four other firms are managing the whole process.