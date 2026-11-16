Mahanadi Coalfields IPO opens November 19, 2026 priced up to ₹136

Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL) is opening its IPO on November 19, 2026, with shares priced up to ₹136 each.

The offer closes on November 23, 2026 and aims to raise about ₹9,001 crore by selling over 660 million shares owned by Coal India.

If you're interested, you'll need to buy at least 110 shares per lot.

The stock will be listed on both NSE and BSE.