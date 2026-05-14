Mahanagar Gas raises Mumbai CNG price by ₹2 to ₹84
Business
Starting May 14, 2026, filling up on CNG in Mumbai just got pricier.
Mahanagar Gas Limited (MGL) has bumped the rate by ₹2 per kg, bringing it to ₹84 per kg.
The hike is mainly due to rising global gas costs and currency swings linked to unrest in West Asia.
MMR rickshaw running costs top ₹18/km
About 1.28 million vehicles in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), including nearly half a million rickshaws and over 160,000 taxis, run on CNG.
For rickshaw drivers, this means running costs now cross ₹18 per km.
Transport officials say fare hikes could follow soon to help cover the extra expense.
Still, MGL points out that CNG stays cheaper than gasoline or diesel, so for now, it remains the wallet-friendlier choice for getting around town.