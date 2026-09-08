Maharaja & Speedex India to launch ₹80cr BSE SME IPO
Maharaja & Speedex India, a manufacturer and distributor of stainless-steel bottles and allied drinkware products, is set to launch its IPO on the BSE SME platform, aiming to raise ₹80 crore.
Shares are priced between ₹177 and ₹186, with subscriptions open from this Thursday.
If you're curious about who's running the show, Choice Capital Advisors is leading the issue and Maashitla Securities will handle registrations.
Maharaja & Speedex: debt, machinery upgrades
The company plans to use the funds to repay a portion of debt, upgrade its manufacturing machinery, and cover general business needs.
Chairman and Managing Director Rakesh Kumar Aggarwal points out its range of products under Speedex and Dewdrop brands (plus they supply other labels, too) with a reach across 17 states and two union territories.
Director, Choice Capital Advisors Ratiraj Tibrewal says the company is focusing on strengthening manufacturing capabilities, enhancing operational efficiencies, and catering to growing demand.