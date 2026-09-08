Maharaja & Speedex India to launch ₹80cr BSE SME IPO

Maharaja & Speedex India, a manufacturer and distributor of stainless-steel bottles and allied drinkware products, is set to launch its IPO on the BSE SME platform, aiming to raise ₹80 crore.

Shares are priced between ₹177 and ₹186, with subscriptions open from this Thursday.

If you're curious about who's running the show, Choice Capital Advisors is leading the issue and Maashitla Securities will handle registrations.