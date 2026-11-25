Maharashtra charity commissioner clears Tata Social Welfare Trust ₹150cr investment
The Tata Social Welfare Trust just got the go-ahead from Maharashtra's charity commissioner to invest up to ₹150 crore in one or more tranches in company shares.
This move, led by Noel Tata, follows state rules that let public trusts put money into well-managed companies.
Tata trust pledges strict checks
The trust says it'll stick to strict risk checks and get expert advice before investing.
The board includes Noel Tata, his children Neville and Leah, Vijay Singh, and Venu Srinivasan.
Meanwhile, the Sir Ratan Tata Trust has continued to face CCM restriction since May, so only one part of the Tata family is back in the investment game for now.