Maharashtra charity commissioner order may delay Tata Sons AGM
Tata Sons's big annual meeting, planned for August 18, might get postponed because the Sir Ratan Tata Trust (SRTT) can't join in, thanks to a recent order from the Maharashtra charity commissioner.
The SRTT isn't allowed to hold a board meeting right now, which means it can't team up with the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust (SDTT) to pick their joint representative, a must-have for the meeting to go ahead.
Joint rep deadlock stalls chairman succession
These two trusts together own most of Tata Sons (66%), so their joint rep is needed for the AGM to proceed.
The holdup is partly because SRTT's board has too many lifetime trustees, breaking state rules and possibly forcing a shake-up.
Until this gets sorted, important topics like who'll succeed Chairman N Chandrasekaran are stuck on pause, a pretty big deal for India's largest business group.