Maharashtra charity commissioner order may delay Tata Sons AGM

Tata Sons's big annual meeting, planned for August 18, might get postponed because the Sir Ratan Tata Trust (SRTT) can't join in, thanks to a recent order from the Maharashtra charity commissioner.

The SRTT isn't allowed to hold a board meeting right now, which means it can't team up with the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust (SDTT) to pick their joint representative, a must-have for the meeting to go ahead.