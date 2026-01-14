Maharashtra civic polls: Stock markets take a break for voting day

The BMC election is especially big—Mumbai hasn't had an elected body for three years. Two major alliances are battling it out: Mahayuti (BJP, Shinde Shiv Sena, Ajit NCP) vs. Maha Vikas Aghadi (Shiv Sena UBT, Congress, Sharad NCP). Who wins could shape city politics for years.

What's behind the market holiday?

Trading is paused so everyone can vote—no stocks or currency trades that day, although commodity derivatives trading will occur in the evening session.

The move comes as markets have already dipped a bit this month due to global uncertainty.

Election results drop on January 16—so expect all eyes on both the ballot and the market later this week.