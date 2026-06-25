Maharashtra exempts IT, ITeS and data centers from electricity duty

New IT/ITeS units get 10-15-year waivers

If you're working or planning to launch in an IT park or SEZ here, these waivers could save serious money.

New IT and ITeS units in public or private parks get 10 to 15 years off electricity duty.

Maharashtra already hosts over 1,200 software units and has massive investment projects worth ₹16.68 lakh crore lined up, aiming to cement its status as a digital hotspot and help India hit that $5 trillion economy goal by 2047.