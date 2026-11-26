Maharashtra FDA suspends 20 licenses over Zepto, Blinkit, BigBasket hygiene
Maharashtra's FDA just called out Zepto, BigBasket, and Blinkit after finding some major hygiene problems during inspections between November 24 and 26, 2026.
Think cockroaches at a Zepto store, rats damaging oil packets at BigBasket, and other food safety issues at a Blinkit outlet.
Because of this, the FDA suspended 20 food licenses and registration certificates and told eight unlicensed operators to stop business across the state.
FDA fines Blinkit Amravati ₹11L
Led by Tukaram Mundhe, the FDA is stepping up efforts to keep our food safe.
They've suspended licenses for Zepto's Sakinaka site in Mumbai and BigBasket's Nerul warehouse in Navi Mumbai.
Five respondents associated with Blinkit's Amravati outlet were slapped with a ₹11 lakh penalty too.
The message is pretty clear: keeping things clean isn't optional when it comes to our groceries.