Maharashtra's FDA just called out Zepto, BigBasket, and Blinkit after finding some major hygiene problems during inspections between November 24 and 26, 2026.

Think cockroaches at a Zepto store, rats damaging oil packets at BigBasket, and other food safety issues at a Blinkit outlet.

Because of this, the FDA suspended 20 food licenses and registration certificates and told eight unlicensed operators to stop business across the state.