Maharashtra: Instamart unit, Amazon warehouse lose licenses in FDA crackdown
What's the story
The Tukaram Mundhe-led Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has suspended the licenses of 10 businesses, including a Swiggy Instamart dark store in Mumbai. The action was taken for alleged violations of food safety norms. The license of M/s Swinsta ENT Private Limited, which runs a Swiggy Instamart dark store at Ballard Estate in South Mumbai, was suspended with immediate effect by the FDA.
Inspection findings
Live rat found in food handling area
During an FDA inspection, a live rat was found in the food-handling area of the Swiggy Instamart store.
The regulator also reported that many 10kg bags of rice had been damaged by rodents, with grains scattered on the floor.
Other violations included rodent droppings in storage areas and a cockroach infestation on food articles.
Additional suspensions
Other food businesses with suspended licenses
Apart from the Swiggy Instamart store, the FDA has also suspended licenses of other food businesses for similar violations.
These include Sadguru Sweets and Farsan Mart in Malad, Acculogicx Supply Chain Solutions Pvt Ltd (an Amazon warehouse), Suleman Usman Mithaiwala on Mohammed Ali Road, Jain Sweet & Bhelpuri House LLP, and Nice Enterprises in Chembur.
Enforcement drive
FDA seizes adulterated, unhygienic food products worth ₹1.36cr
As part of its enforcement drive, the Maharashtra FDA has seized suspected adulterated and unhygienic food products worth around ₹1.36 crore across the state.
The seized goods include khoya, mawa, peda, ghee, oil, barfi, dried apricots, raisins, sweets, jaggery, and other dairy products.
The regulator also confiscated 1,868kg of turmeric powder worth ₹6.53 lakh from Miraj during this drive.