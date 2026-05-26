Maharashtra government approves ₹89,731cr incentives for 5 projects, 20,000 jobs Business May 26, 2026

Big news for Maharashtra: the government just approved special incentives for five mega and ultra-mega industrial projects, totaling a whopping ₹89,731 crore.

These are expected to boost industrial growth in Vidarbha, Marathwada, and Nashik, and are expected to create about 20,000 jobs.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the Industry Department's cabinet sub-committee chaired by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.