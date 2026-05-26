Maharashtra government approves ₹89,731cr incentives for 5 projects, 20,000 jobs
Big news for Maharashtra: the government just approved special incentives for five mega and ultra-mega industrial projects, totaling a whopping ₹89,731 crore.
These are expected to boost industrial growth in Vidarbha, Marathwada, and Nashik, and are expected to create about 20,000 jobs.
The decision was taken at a meeting of the Industry Department's cabinet sub-committee chaired by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.
Projects boost manufacturing and youth skilling
These projects aren't just about factories: they're designed to boost local manufacturing and bring fresh opportunities for small businesses.
Plus, there's a strong push for skill development: local youth will get training and skilling initiatives linked to the projects.
It's all part of making Maharashtra's workforce future-ready.