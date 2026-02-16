Maharashtra government in financial crisis: Report
Business
The State government is facing a money crunch as the 2025-26 financial year wraps up.
By January, the state had collected just about 73% of its expected revenue—₹2.07 lakh crore out of a ₹2.84 lakh crore target.
Tax collections also missed the mark, reaching only ₹1.26 lakh crore when they were aiming for ₹1.75 lakh crore.
Non-tax income especially low
Big money-makers like GST (₹43,673 crore out of a ₹59,704 crore goal), sales tax, and excise duties all underperformed.
Non-tax income was especially low at just 25% of what was planned.
Because of these shortfalls, the state's fiscal deficit has ballooned to ₹69,148 crore—even though government borrowing went above estimates—leaving the state with some tough financial decisions ahead.