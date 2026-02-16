Maharashtra government in financial crisis: Report

Non-tax income especially low

Big money-makers like GST (₹43,673 crore out of a ₹59,704 crore goal), sales tax, and excise duties all underperformed.

Non-tax income was especially low at just 25% of what was planned.

Because of these shortfalls, the state's fiscal deficit has ballooned to ₹69,148 crore—even though government borrowing went above estimates—leaving the state with some tough financial decisions ahead.