Maharashtra inks ₹42,893cr MoUs at global investors meet
Maharashtra just signed MoUs worth a massive ₹42,893 crore with several companies, aiming to create over 28,500 new jobs.
Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis called it a big move to put Maharashtra on the map for data centers and solar power.
The day also saw eight major partnerships—including one with the UK—to attract more foreign investment.
Focus on solar panels and data centers
Jupiter International is investing ₹10,900 crore in solar panel manufacturing (8,308 jobs), while Prestige Estate Projects is putting in ₹12,500 crore for data centers, logistics, and real estate (8,700 jobs).
Rochak Systems plans a ₹2,508 crore data center (1,000 jobs), and Wow Iron & Steel will invest ₹4,300 crore in steel production.
Fadnavis also shared that Maharashtra's hyperloop project is moving ahead with IIT Bombay and IIT Madras, indicating a focus on innovation and opportunity.