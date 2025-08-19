Maharashtra inks ₹42,893cr MoUs at global investors meet Business Aug 19, 2025

Maharashtra just signed MoUs worth a massive ₹42,893 crore with several companies, aiming to create over 28,500 new jobs.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis called it a big move to put Maharashtra on the map for data centers and solar power.

The day also saw eight major partnerships—including one with the UK—to attract more foreign investment.