Maharashtra Scooters gives ₹160/share interim dividend, record date announced

Stock has gained 90% in 2025

Earlier this year, they handed out a final dividend of ₹30 per share plus another special ₹30 bonus.

The company's stock climbed 1.2% on announcement day to ₹18,195 and has soared 90% so far in 2025.

With five straight years of gains and steady shareholder rewards, Maharashtra Scooters is showing some serious staying power in the auto parts game.