Maharashtra Scooters gives ₹160/share interim dividend, record date announced
Business
Maharashtra Scooters Ltd., part of the Bajaj Group, is giving shareholders a hefty interim dividend of ₹160 per share for FY26—a 1,600% payout.
The board approved this on September 15, and if you own shares by September 22, you're in.
Expect the money to hit your account around October 13, 2025.
Stock has gained 90% in 2025
Earlier this year, they handed out a final dividend of ₹30 per share plus another special ₹30 bonus.
The company's stock climbed 1.2% on announcement day to ₹18,195 and has soared 90% so far in 2025.
With five straight years of gains and steady shareholder rewards, Maharashtra Scooters is showing some serious staying power in the auto parts game.