Maharashtra to invest ₹5 lakh crore in data centers

Data centers are the backbone of our digital world

If you're into tech or just love fast internet and smart apps, this is huge: data centers are what keep everything running behind the scenes.

With India's digital economy expected to top $1 trillion by 2030, Maharashtra isn't just adding more servers; it's also planning for greener energy (aiming for half from renewables) and attracting major global investors.

It all means more jobs, smarter tech, and a cleaner digital future.