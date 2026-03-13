Maharashtra to invest ₹5 lakh crore in data centers
Maharashtra is gearing up to boost its data center capacity from 1 gigawatt to over 5 gigawatts by 2030, pouring in ₹5 lakh crore.
Already accounting for a dominant share of India's data centers, the state is setting the pace as demand for cloud, AI, and digital services explodes nationwide.
By 2030, India's total capacity could hit up to 5,000 megawatts thanks to $20 billion to $25 billion in new investments.
Data centers are the backbone of our digital world
If you're into tech or just love fast internet and smart apps, this is huge: data centers are what keep everything running behind the scenes.
With India's digital economy expected to top $1 trillion by 2030, Maharashtra isn't just adding more servers; it's also planning for greener energy (aiming for half from renewables) and attracting major global investors.
It all means more jobs, smarter tech, and a cleaner digital future.