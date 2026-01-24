Maharashtra to set up world's 1st AI Global Capability Center Business Jan 24, 2026

Maharashtra just signed a memorandum of understanding with US-based Supervity AI to set up the world's first Artificial Intelligence Global Capability Center in Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex.

Announced at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting in Davos (January 2026), this new hub will focus on advanced AI research and help businesses move from old-school operations to smarter, AI-powered systems in areas like finance and supply chain.