Maharashtra to set up world's 1st AI Global Capability Center
Maharashtra just signed a memorandum of understanding with US-based Supervity AI to set up the world's first Artificial Intelligence Global Capability Center in Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex.
Announced at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting in Davos (January 2026), this new hub will focus on advanced AI research and help businesses move from old-school operations to smarter, AI-powered systems in areas like finance and supply chain.
Why does this matter?
This move puts Maharashtra on the global map for AI innovation.
The plan includes opening four more industry-focused centers in smaller cities, training up to 25,000 new AI engineers, and exploring the adoption of AI-led operating models across 48 state government departments—so it could shape how future workplaces run.
Who's behind it?
Supervity is known for building self-driving apps and smart "AI employees" that work alongside humans in HR, sales, customer service, and IT.
Their tech boosts productivity while keeping people involved for oversight—setting the stage for a pretty futuristic workplace vibe in Mumbai.