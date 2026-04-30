Maharashtra unveils AI policy 2026 for 1.5L jobs and ₹10,000cr
Business
Maharashtra just rolled out its new AI Policy 2026, putting ₹10,000 crore on the table to boost jobs and tech across the state.
The goal? Create 1.5 lakh jobs, set up 6 AI Excellence Centers and 5 Innovation Cities, and make sure AI is part of business and administration.
Maharashtra pledges 2L training, ₹500cr fund
The policy promises to train 2 lakh young people in AI skills so they're ready for future jobs.
There's also support for startups: a ₹500 crore fund (with one-half from the government), plus perks like cheaper electricity and subsidies.
MSMEs get a helping hand too, with financial aid if they want to use AI.
Maharashtra commits to AI ethics framework
Maharashtra says it's serious about building an ethical framework for all this new tech, so as AI grows in the state, it'll be used responsibly and thoughtfully.