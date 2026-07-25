Maharashtra unveils bioplastics policy 2026 to attract 25,000cr investments
Maharashtra just rolled out its Bioplastics Policy 2026, aiming to cut down on plastic waste and make the state a leader in eco-friendly manufacturing.
The plan? Attract ₹25,000 crore in new investments, create 100,000 jobs, and swap out at least 30% of single-use plastic packaging in identified sectors for bioplastics.
They're also looking to slash imports of polylactic acid (PLA) by half.
Policy taps sugarcane, incentivises green projects
The policy taps into Maharashtra's massive sugarcane output as feedstock for bioplastics and offers incentives for brand-new green projects: think factories, composting systems, and research hubs.
Existing plastic companies can join in too if they dedicate the entire incremental investment in a brownfield expansion exclusively to bioplastics manufacturing.
Plus, the government wants to bring 100,000 farmers into the supply chain and boost exports to $1 billion.