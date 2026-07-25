Maharashtra unveils bioplastics policy 2026 to attract 25,000cr investments

Maharashtra just rolled out its Bioplastics Policy 2026, aiming to cut down on plastic waste and make the state a leader in eco-friendly manufacturing.

The plan? Attract ₹25,000 crore in new investments, create 100,000 jobs, and swap out at least 30% of single-use plastic packaging in identified sectors for bioplastics.

They're also looking to slash imports of polylactic acid (PLA) by half.