MAHE, Novo Nordisk renew 5 year pharmacometrics partnership 1.75 cr
Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) and Novo Nordisk GBS are sticking together for another five years to boost pharmacometrics, a field that uses data and simulations to make drug development smarter.
With a ₹1.75 crore investment, the plan is to upgrade research tools, support student talent, and help Manipal College of Pharmaceutical Sciences (MCOPS) become a bigger player in this space.
MCOPS gets computing facility plus funding
A cutting-edge computing facility is coming to MCOPS, opening doors for advanced research and hands-on training in drug development.
The partnership also brings annual funding for one Ph.D. student and one postdoc, plus four to six fresh learning modules on topics like model-informed drug development and emerging therapies such as cell and gene treatments.
Leaders say this move will strengthen India's capabilities and contribute to global drug development.