Mahindra Group embeds AI into core processes across 15 projects
Mahindra Group is ramping up its AI game, but with a practical twist, it's measuring every project by how much it boosts revenue, cuts costs, and improves customer experience.
With 15 big AI transformation projects underway, the goal is to make processes smarter and more efficient.
As Mahindra puts it, AI is being embedded in core processes for measurable results, not just as a flashy tech upgrade.
Mahindra Group mobilizes 50+ deployment engineers
The company's approach centers on three things: rolling out AI tools, reworking business processes, and inventing AI-native models.
More than 50 forward deployment engineers are driving these projects forward as Mahindra sets up governance councils.
Employees are also getting involved, process owners are expected to make sure AI fits smoothly into everyday work.
Mahindra truck manufacturing plant uses AI
At its truck manufacturing facility, AI tools are already helping speed up production and improve quality.
This hands-on use shows how focused tech adoption can actually make a difference on the factory floor, and help the company's bottom line too.