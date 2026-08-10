Mahindra Group names Amit Sinha CEO of Holidays and Lifespaces
Business
Mahindra Group just picked Amit Sinha to lead both its Holidays and Lifespaces businesses as CEO.
He's currently heading Mahindra Lifespaces Developers Ltd. and will step into the new role once his replacement is found.
The move is part of Mahindra's push to ramp up growth in these two sectors, which they call their "Growth Gems."
Lifespaces pre-sales rose to 3,500 cr
Sinha has a solid track record: Mahindra Lifespaces saw residential pre-sales jump from ₹700 crore in FY20 to ₹3,500 crore, and the company swung from losses to a ₹300 crore profit by FY26.
On the Holidays side, membership crossed 3 lakh with more than 1,700 new rooms added.
Now, the company wants to go beyond vacation ownership and make a bigger mark in India's leisure hospitality scene.