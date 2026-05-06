Mahindra Group targets over ₹4,100cr from automotive AI by FY2027
Business
Mahindra Group is going all-in on artificial intelligence, aiming to earn over ₹4,100 crore from AI-powered projects in the automotive sector by fiscal 2027.
CEO Anish Shah says this big push should make the company more efficient and profitable across the board.
Mahindra Finance aims ₹10,000cr disbursements
Mahindra Finance wants to reach ₹10,000 crore in disbursements using AI-driven customer strategies.
The plan includes automating 80% of operations and having AI support 75% of live loan collections.
On top of boosting revenue, Mahindra expects AI to improve customer satisfaction and speed up product development, making things smoother for everyone involved.