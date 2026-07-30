Mahindra Last Mile Mobility Ltd. $1.13B valuation, IPO late 2027

MLMML's sales have jumped six times over the past four years, including an impressive 85% growth in the first quarter of fiscal 2027.

Thanks to rising demand for its electric passenger and cargo vehicles, the company now owns ~40% of the L5 heavy-duty segment, where electrification has soared from 12% to 40% in two years.

Even after Mahindra's stake dipped slightly post-funding, MLMML remains confident about leading India's electric three-wheeler market.