Mahindra & Mahindra posts April-June ₹3,685cr profit and ₹41,920cr revenue
Business
Mahindra & Mahindra just posted a 6.8% rise in profit for April-June 2026, hitting ₹3,685 crore.
Revenue shot up 23% to ₹41,920 crore, thanks to strong demand for their SUVs and steady gains in the farm equipment business.
Mahindra sales hold, farm revenue climbs
Even after M and M bumped up prices on their SUVs and commercial vehicles this April (like rivals Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles and Hyundai Motor India), fans kept buying favorites like Scorpio and Thar.
On top of that, the farm equipment division saw revenue climb to ₹10,947 crore, helped by government tax cuts that made tractors more affordable.