Mahindra & Mahindra taps AI to boost revenue and operations
Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) is tapping into artificial intelligence (AI) to grow its revenue and make operations smoother, according to Group CEO and Managing Director Anish Shah.
Thanks to AI, the company is connecting with customers it couldn't reach before, and it's using the tech everywhere, from designing cars to handling finance and customer service.
Samurai handles 65% of loan files
AI has cut vehicle simulation time from hours down to just minutes, letting engineers focus more on innovation.
In finance, its "Samurai" platform now handles 65% of loan files, speeding up approvals.
Plus, smart cross-selling powered by AI has dropped customer acquisition costs by 30%, and over 500,000 service requests have been sorted out with AI tools.
M&M runs 15 major AI projects
M&M isn't just about machines: it has more than 50 AI engineers and specialists working on proprietary models and is training employees through their own AI academy.
With 15 major AI projects running across the group, Shah says it's all about making both technology and its team stronger for the future.