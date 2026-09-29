Mahindra Manulife launches MSIF Equity Long-Short Fund open Sept 30

The fund uses both long and short strategies (basically trying to make gains whether stocks go up or down) while managing risk through strict limits.

It is managed by Abhishek Jaiswal and Aalap Shah.

Minimum investment is ₹10 lakh, and you can pick between direct or regular plans, plus growth or income options depending on your style.

The benchmark is Nifty 500 TRI, so it is tracking a broad slice of the market.