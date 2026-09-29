Mahindra Manulife launches MSIF Equity Long-Short Fund open Sept 30
Mahindra Manulife Mutual Fund is set to launch the MSIF Equity Long-Short Fund, stepping into the specialized investment fund (SIF) space.
This fund mixes classic stock investing with some smart short-selling using derivatives, aiming to give investors a more balanced ride.
The new fund offer is open from September 30 to October 14, 2026, and you can start regular investing or redeeming from October 26.
Nifty 500 TRI benchmark, ₹10L minimum
The fund uses both long and short strategies (basically trying to make gains whether stocks go up or down) while managing risk through strict limits.
It is managed by Abhishek Jaiswal and Aalap Shah.
Minimum investment is ₹10 lakh, and you can pick between direct or regular plans, plus growth or income options depending on your style.
The benchmark is Nifty 500 TRI, so it is tracking a broad slice of the market.