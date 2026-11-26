Mahindra Manulife launches MSIF Hybrid Long Short Fund offering income
Mahindra Manulife just launched the MSIF Hybrid Long-Short Fund, an open-ended scheme aiming to grow your money over time while also offering income.
It invests across stocks, debt, and derivatives, and is benchmarked against the Nifty 50 Hybrid Composite Debt 50:50 Index, so it's not putting all its eggs in one basket.
MSIF fund allows 25% unhedged shorts
This fund stands out for its flexibility: it can take up to 25% unhedged short positions, letting it jump on special opportunities like IPOs and mergers.
Managed by Aalap Shah, Abhishek Jaiswal, Amit Garg, and Kush Sonigara, it's designed with AMFI risk band level two.
If you're curious to try it out, subscriptions are open until December 11, with buying and selling starting December 21.