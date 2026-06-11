Mahindra may see up to 15% June SUV output drop
Mahindra & Mahindra might see up to a 15% drop in SUV output this June because its supply chain is short on workers.
One major supplier is struggling with a 20% to 25% shortfall in supplies, which means fewer XUV 7XOs and Thars are rolling out.
Normally, M&M has an installed capacity of about 57,000 gasoline and diesel vehicles every month.
Western India factories face migrant shortfall
This shortage isn't just Mahindra's problem: manufacturing hubs across western India are feeling the pinch.
Higher minimum wages in states like Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, plus more self-employment options, mean fewer migrant workers are heading to factories.
Places like Pune and Aurangabad are finding it tough to fill essential shop floor jobs.
Industries ramp automation and recruit workers
Industries are fighting back by ramping up automation, boosting employee retention programs, and bringing in workers from northern states.
The issue also stretches into sectors like affordable housing, where fewer migrant workers are returning to urban areas.