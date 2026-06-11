Mahindra may see up to 15% June SUV output drop Business Jun 11, 2026

Mahindra & Mahindra might see up to a 15% drop in SUV output this June because its supply chain is short on workers.

One major supplier is struggling with a 20% to 25% shortfall in supplies, which means fewer XUV 7XOs and Thars are rolling out.

Normally, M&M has an installed capacity of about 57,000 gasoline and diesel vehicles every month.