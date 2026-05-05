Mahindra posts 32% profit, becomes India's 2nd-largest SUV seller
Business
Mahindra & Mahindra just posted its 32% rise in net profit to ₹18,621 crore for FY2025-26, up 32%.
Thanks to a big jump in SUV sales (up 20%), the company now has India's second-largest SUV sales, overtaking Hyundai.
CEO Anish Shah has led this growth over the past five years, with revenue rising 26% to ₹1.98 trillion.
Mahindra AI push targets ₹4,100 cr
Mahindra boosted profits by dropping loss-making businesses abroad, saving ₹313 crore.
Now they're betting big on AI to speed up product launches and make factories and marketing smarter, hoping this will add over ₹4,100 crore in revenue share.