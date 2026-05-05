Mahindra posts 32% profit, becomes India's 2nd-largest SUV seller Business May 05, 2026

Mahindra & Mahindra just posted its 32% rise in net profit to ₹18,621 crore for FY2025-26, up 32%.

Thanks to a big jump in SUV sales (up 20%), the company now has India's second-largest SUV sales, overtaking Hyundai.

CEO Anish Shah has led this growth over the past five years, with revenue rising 26% to ₹1.98 trillion.