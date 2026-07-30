Mahindra's Q1 results: Net profit rises 6.8% to ₹3,685cr
What's the story
Mahindra & Mahindra, a leading Indian automaker, has reported a 6.8% rise in its standalone profit after tax for the quarter ending June 30. The company's profit stood at ₹3,685 crore, driven by strong demand for its high-margin SUVs and tractors. Following rising input costs due to the ongoing war in the Middle East, Mahindra's strategic price hikes have not affected consumer demand.
Financial strategy
Price hikes and competitor strategies
In April, Mahindra & Mahindra raised the prices of its SUVs and commercial vehicles to counter rising input costs.
The move was in line with similar strategies adopted by Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles and Hyundai Motor India.
However, the price increase has not impacted demand. The company's quarterly revenue grew by an impressive 23% to ₹41,920 crore during this period.
Farm equipment
Farm segment's contribution to revenue growth
Mahindra's farm segment, which includes tractors, also contributed significantly to the company's revenue growth.
The segment's revenue increased to ₹10,947 crore from ₹9,186 crore a year ago.
This surge can be attributed to government tax cuts in September that have further boosted demand for tractors, Mahindra's most-profitable offering.