Mahle revives India IPO to raise $300 to $400 million
Business
Mahle, the well-known German auto parts maker, is looking to launch an IPO for its Indian arm after shelving plans in 2024.
The company is chatting with advisers and hopes to raise $300 to $400 million if things go ahead.
Mahle India revenue up over 20%
Mahle has 11 production locations in India and employed more than 4,600 people there as of 2025.
Its Indian business just saw a strong, more than 20% revenue increase on an exchange-rate-adjusted basis, with sales hitting €455 million ($530 million) in 2025.
If the IPO happens, Mahle will join big names like Hyundai and LG that recently listed their Indian units, showing just how hot India's market is right now.