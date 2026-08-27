Mahle revives India IPO to raise $300 to $400 million

Mahle has 11 production locations in India and employed more than 4,600 people there as of 2025.

Its Indian business just saw a strong, more than 20% revenue increase on an exchange-rate-adjusted basis, with sales hitting €455 million ($530 million) in 2025.

If the IPO happens, Mahle will join big names like Hyundai and LG that recently listed their Indian units, showing just how hot India's market is right now.