Maine to add sales tax to Netflix, Spotify, and more
Business
Starting January 1, 2026, folks in Maine will see a 5.5% sales tax added to streaming services like Netflix, Hulu, and Spotify.
The state says this move is about making taxes fair between streaming and regular cable TV.
Governor Janet Mills backs the plan as a way to help balance Maine's budget.
What this means for your subscription
You'll spot the new tax right on your receipts—so a standard Netflix plan will now come to $18.99 per month with tax included.
Maine expects to collect about $17.5 million from this over two years.
Other states like Texas and Ohio are already doing something similar as more people ditch cable for digital streaming.