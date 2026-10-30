Major Binance hack drains more than $2 billion in crypto
Business
A major hack at Binance has led to more than $2 billion in coins like ETH, USDT, and USDC being drained from a company wallet.
The news sent shockwaves through the crypto scene, with prices for top coins dropping fast.
Changpeng Zhao says user funds safe
BNB fell the most, down 6% in just an hour, while Bitcoin and Ethereum also lost ground.
"User funds are safe," said Binance founder CZ, and Binance said, "Our teams are aware of reports of a potential security issue and are actively investigating."
Founder Changpeng Zhao thanked Tether and Circle for a quick freeze of funds.